AI eyed to improve disaster response

Artificial intelligence (AI) may help in improving data collection for disaster response as suggested during an online meeting of Southeast Asian policymakers and experts.

“It’s time to explore AI for data collection, analysis and distribution of social protection,” said Santosh Manivannan, chair of the ASEAN Working Group on Climate Change (AWGCC), during the ASEAN Knowledge Exchange on Loss and Damage and Comprehensive Risk Management, organized by GIZ under the ASEAN European Union-German Climate Action Program and as part of ASEAN Climate Week 2026.