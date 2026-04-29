ASEAN urged to adopt whole-of-system climate action

Marcos added, “Confronting these challenges is our shared responsibility and ASEAN has shown that through cooperation, we can overcome common problems with our collective purpose and resolve.”

Reiterating the President’s message, the Climate Change Commission underscored the need for an integrated, whole-of-system approach to ensure long-term resilience and economic stability.

The CCC said ASEAN serves as a key platform for strengthening coordination and partnerships to address the global climate crisis.

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said addressing climate risks requires a shift from fragmented responses toward more integrated and coordinated systems across the region.

“The Philippines approaches this challenge with the recognition that climate risks, economic stability, and energy systems across ASEAN are increasingly interconnected. At the same time, responses remain largely national in scope. This gap—between shared exposure and fragmented control—underscores the need for more integrated and coordinated approaches,” Borje said.

He added that maintaining climate ambition while ensuring resilience and stability requires aligning priorities within a coherent system that supports long-term development.

The ASEAN Climate Week, held from 27 April to 1 May 2026, aims to advance Nationally Determined Contributions and strengthen climate action through high-level dialogues, technical exchanges and targeted training across ASEAN.

Hosted for the first time by the Philippines, the event highlights the country’s role in advancing regional climate leadership and deepening collaboration among ASEAN member states in addressing interconnected climate, energy and development challenges.