ASEAN urged to act on climate losses

The forum, held as part of ASEAN Climate Week 2026, brought together representatives from Cambodia, Lao PDR, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, along with regional institutions, to address growing risks tied to extreme weather and climate impacts.

“Across ASEAN, capacity to respond to loss and damage varies widely,” said Sao Samphors of Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment. “Some countries have advanced climate-data systems and adaptive social protection; others are still building basic institutions. That gap is what puts people at risk.”

Participants pointed out that national frameworks such as climate commitments and disaster plans already exist, but are often implemented separately rather than as part of a unified strategy.

“Adaptation and disaster risk reduction frequently progress in parallel instead of as a unified approach,” said Santosh Manivannan. “We must break sectoral walls, so assistance reaches those who need it most.”

A key issue raised was the lack of integrated and accessible data across countries and agencies, which complicates disaster response and delays aid distribution. Experts said improving data systems and adopting new technologies could help close this gap and support faster decision-making.

Regional cooperation was identified as a practical solution, with officials urging greater use of existing ASEAN platforms to align policies and share resources.

“We already have the institutional architecture; now we need to operationalize it for loss and damage,” said Vong Sok.

Proposals included creating common standards to measure climate-related losses, improving data-sharing systems, and forming a dedicated regional mechanism to address complex issues such as displacement and rising sea levels.

Government representatives also stressed the need to scale up national efforts alongside regional action.

“We need both national action and regional solidarity, so no community is left behind,” said Analiza Rebuelta-Teh.

Participants backed a regional study on preparedness for loss and damage, seen as an initial step toward turning policy discussions into concrete action.