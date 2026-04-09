AFP, US forces conduct community health drive in Quezon

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States forces expanded community health initiatives in Quezon province under Exercise Balikatan 41-2026.
The two-day Community Health Engagement (CHE) and Civic Action (CIVAC), conducted from 8 to 9 April in San Narciso, was carried out in partnership with the United States Indo-Pacific Command.
The activity highlighted efforts to strengthen civil-military cooperation, enhance human security and build resilient communities through integrated, community-based programs.
Joint AFP and US medical teams, supported by personnel from the AFP Reserve Force, provided medical consultations, dental services, and medicines and vitamins to around 300 residents from Barangay Villa Reyes and nearby areas.
The program also included capability-building activities for local responders. Members of the Local Emergency Response Team and barangay personnel underwent training in trauma care, vector control and first aid to improve preparedness for public health concerns and emergencies.
The AFP said the initiative reflects an integrated approach linking defense cooperation with community development, aimed at strengthening public trust and local capacity alongside government units, stakeholders and reservists.
Through Exercise Balikatan 41-2026, the AFP reaffirmed the Philippines–United States alliance, citing shared commitments to regional stability, humanitarian cooperation and mutual support.