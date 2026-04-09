Joint military drill expands civic works

Joint AFP and US medical teams, supported by personnel from the AFP Reserve Force, delivered essential healthcare services including medical consultations, dental care, and the distribution of medicines and vitamins to approximately 300 residents from Barangay Villa Reyes and neighboring communities.

Preparedness enhanced

Members of the Local Emergency Response Team and barangay personnel participated in training in trauma care, vector control, and first aid to improve community-level preparedness and response to public health concerns and emergencies.

The CHE and CIVAC efforts demonstrate an integrated approach that links defense cooperation with community development, strengthening public trust while building local capacity in partnership with government units, stakeholders and reservists.

Through Exercise Balikatan 41-2026, the AFP reaffirms the enduring Philippines–United States alliance, grounded in shared values, mutual support, and a commitment to regional stability and humanitarian cooperation.