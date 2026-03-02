RMC, Rovers FC make national finals

DAVAO CITY — Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) and Rovers Football Club topped their respective divisions to earn a slot to the national finals at the close of the Aboitiz Football Club (AFC) Season 25 over the weekend at the Tionko Football turf here.

The Bulldogs edged closest rivals DACS and CR7 Food Truck FC to secure the U18 division crown and punch a ticket to the national finals in Batangas this May.

Sal Villanueva emerged as Most Valuable Player (MVP) while Eman Hawa clinched the Golden Gloves award. On the other hand, Gabriel Aron Alar lifted the Golden Boot title while Leomer Polo was awarded with the Best Defender.

Rovers FC shared the limelight by winning the U16 crown to book a trip to the national finals.

Timothy Marilao was named MVP and Golden Boot awardee while James Aaron Bautista was given the Golden Gloves honors and Joaquin Saguman as Best Defender for Rovers FC, which bested the RMC Bulldogs and Cross FC for the title.