Cebu, Davao squads collide

DAVAO CITY — It’s going to be a war as teams from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Incorporated (CESAFI) and Davao Schools Athletic Foundation (DASAFI) will see action in the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Invitational Basketball from 12 to 15 March at the Davao City Recreation Center here.

CESAFI Season 25 runner-up University of Cebu and second runner-up Benedicto College will take the hardcourt along with DASAFI Season 1 champion Jose Maria Colleges Foundation Inc. and first runner-up San Pedro College.