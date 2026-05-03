ACMobility rebrands EV charging membership as ChargePlus

ACMobility has reintroduced its electric vehicle membership program under a new name, ChargePlus, as the Ayala mobility company adjusts its charging offers to match how EV owners actually use public chargers.
The program was previously known as ACMobility Membership. It now comes back with charging credits that do not expire, tiered bonus credits, and partner benefits tied to vehicle care, accessories, mobile charging, and maintenance.
ACMobility said the change came after customer feedback showed common pain points in the old program. Some users were concerned about expiring credits.
Others found the previous discount structure too limited. ChargePlus now leans on a pay-per-use model, where customers buy charging credits and keep unused amounts as long as they use the account at least once every six months.
The biggest change is the no-expiry credit feature. Purchased credits remain valid with account activity every six months, which gives EV owners more room to charge based on their own driving habits.
That matters in a market where some EV users charge daily, while others may only need public charging during longer trips or busy weeks away from home.
ChargePlus also adds bonus credits based on the amount purchased. The entry bundle costs P550 and gives P50 in bonus credits. The P1,100 bundle comes with P100 in bonus credits.
The P3,450 bundle includes P450 in bonus credits, while the P6,000 bundle gives P1,000 in bonus credits. That top bundle offers up to 20 percent in bonus charging credits, according to the program details shown in the release.
ChargePlus users can receive Bosch Car Service vouchers and complimentary four-wheel alignment services at Bosch Car Service outlets nationwide.
BYD owners can get discounts on official accessories. Select credit purchases also qualify for Power-on-Wheels mobile charging delivery at no added cost, which may help EV owners who need charging away from a fixed station.
Kia owners can also get up to P500 off on periodic maintenance service at Kia dealerships nationwide.
ACMobility also said future updates to Evro, its partner app, will allow users to reserve charging slots and extend charging sessions through their phones.