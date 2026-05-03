ACMobility rebrands EV charging membership as ChargePlus

ACMobility said the change came after customer feedback showed common pain points in the old program. Some users were concerned about expiring credits.

Others found the previous discount structure too limited. ChargePlus now leans on a pay-per-use model, where customers buy charging credits and keep unused amounts as long as they use the account at least once every six months.

The biggest change is the no-expiry credit feature. Purchased credits remain valid with account activity every six months, which gives EV owners more room to charge based on their own driving habits.

That matters in a market where some EV users charge daily, while others may only need public charging during longer trips or busy weeks away from home.