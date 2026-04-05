Chevrolet extends Spark EUV Activ free PMS offer

Chevrolet Philippines has extended its Full Circuit Care promo until 30 April 2026. Buyers of a brand-new Spark EUV Activ get up to five years of zero-cost preventive maintenance service at authorized dealerships nationwide.
The program covers labor and standard maintenance consumables for five years. Chevrolet said the offer reduces long-term service costs and gives owners added support during the first years of ownership.
Customers who qualify need to follow the recommended maintenance schedule. The first PMS is due in six months or 5,000 kilometers. The second is due at 12 months or 10,000 kilometers. After that, service takes place every 12 months or every 10,000 kilometers.
Hariphil Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Chevrolet in the Philippines, said the program gives customers more value over time and helps manage maintenance costs.
“At HARI, we are committed to making vehicle ownership more rewarding and worry-free for our customers,” Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, vice chairman, president and CEO of HARI, said.
“Through the Full Circuit Care program, we aim to provide not only accessible mobility solutions, but also long-term value and peace of mind; ensuring that every Chevrolet owner enjoys a seamless and confident driving experience,” Perez-Agudo added.
HARI said interested buyers may visit authorized Chevrolet dealerships nationwide to learn more about the Spark EUV Activ offer.