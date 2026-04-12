Aboitiz Foundation partners with Innodata to create AI jobs for women

Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group, is strengthening pathways to digital employment for Filipino women trained in data annotation through Elevate AIDA, its flagship program, by partnering with Innodata Knowledge Services, Inc., the Philippine arm of a global data engineering and AI services company.
Under the collaboration, Innodata will engage qualified graduates of Elevate AIDA in AI-related work, while also contributing to the continuous alignment of training with evolving industry standards. This ensures that women are equipped not just with skills, but with the opportunity to apply them in real-world settings.
“Innodata’s support and engagement will significantly advance our shared goal of empowering women through digital upskilling and access to meaningful employment,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation. “This is about creating a clear and sustainable path from learning to earning.”
Elevate AIDA equips women with skills in data annotation, a foundational process that enables artificial intelligence systems to recognize images, understand language, and improve decision-making — powering everyday technologies from online search to e-commerce and digital assistants. Designed for accessibility, the program is delivered through a mix of live and self-paced online modules, allowing women to learn while managing household and community responsibilities.
With a goal of training 300,000 women nationwide, Elevate AIDA has already reached communities from Ifugao to Basilan and equipped women for remote work opportunities. Connected Women, Aboitiz Foundation’s implementing partner for the program, continues to play a key role in delivering training and supporting participants as they transition into the digital workforce.
“This partnership aligns with our commitment to inclusive growth while strengthening our talent pipeline in the AI space,” said Jemima Villa, country head of Innodata.
Looking ahead, Aboitiz Foundation plans to expand the program through AIDA+, which will introduce training in other high-growth areas such as virtual assistance, data analysis and digital content creation. The expansion will also widen access to more participants while deepening collaboration with industry partners.
By aligning skills development with employment opportunities, the initiative demonstrates how partnerships can create inclusive pathways to the future of work, enabling women to contribute meaningfully to their families, their communities, and the broader digital economy.