Aboitiz Foundation partners with Innodata to create AI jobs for women

Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group, is strengthening pathways to digital employment for Filipino women trained in data annotation through Elevate AIDA, its flagship program, by partnering with Innodata Knowledge Services, Inc., the Philippine arm of a global data engineering and AI services company.

Under the collaboration, Innodata will engage qualified graduates of Elevate AIDA in AI-related work, while also contributing to the continuous alignment of training with evolving industry standards. This ensures that women are equipped not just with skills, but with the opportunity to apply them in real-world settings.