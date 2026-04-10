Aboitiz Foundation, Innodata partner to create AI jobs for women

Aboitiz Foundation has partnered with Innodata to expand employment opportunities for Filipino women trained in artificial intelligence-related work.
The collaboration supports graduates of Elevate AIDA, the foundation’s flagship program focused on data annotation and digital skills. Under the partnership, Innodata will engage qualified graduates in AI-related roles while helping align training programs with industry standards.
“Innodata’s support and engagement will significantly advance our shared goal of empowering women through digital upskilling and access to meaningful employment,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation. “This is about creating a clear and sustainable path from learning to earning.”
Elevate AIDA equips women with skills in data annotation, a key process that enables AI systems to recognize images, understand language and improve decision-making across digital platforms. The program is delivered through a mix of live and self-paced online modules, allowing participants to balance training with household and community responsibilities.
The initiative is implemented in partnership with Connected Women, which supports training delivery and helps participants transition into the digital workforce.
Aboitiz Foundation said the program aims to train 300,000 women nationwide and has already reached communities from Ifugao to Basilan, opening pathways to remote work opportunities.
“This partnership aligns with our commitment to inclusive growth while strengthening our talent pipeline in the AI space,” said Jemima Villa, country head of Innodata.
The foundation is also set to expand the initiative through AIDA+, which will introduce training in high-demand fields such as virtual assistance, data analysis and digital content creation.
Officials said the initiative highlights how industry partnerships can link skills development with employment, helping more women participate in the growing digital economy.