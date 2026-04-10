Aboitiz Foundation, Innodata partner to create AI jobs for women

The initiative is implemented in partnership with Connected Women, which supports training delivery and helps participants transition into the digital workforce.

Aboitiz Foundation said the program aims to train 300,000 women nationwide and has already reached communities from Ifugao to Basilan, opening pathways to remote work opportunities.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to inclusive growth while strengthening our talent pipeline in the AI space,” said Jemima Villa, country head of Innodata.

The foundation is also set to expand the initiative through AIDA+, which will introduce training in high-demand fields such as virtual assistance, data analysis and digital content creation.

Officials said the initiative highlights how industry partnerships can link skills development with employment, helping more women participate in the growing digital economy.