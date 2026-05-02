World titleholder Jerusalem doing just fine

World Boxing Council (WBC) strawweight champion Melvin Jerusalem is doing just fine in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Two weeks before he battles Siyakholwa Kuse for the fourth defense of the 105-pound crown, everything about Jerusalem’s preparations is right on track.
His weight? Check.
Food intake? Check.
Overall physical condition? Check.
That’s how his chief trainer Michael Domingo informed DAILY TRIBUNE on Saturday as they were about to begin another round of light training.
“The WBC just came over and checked Melvin’s weight as a pre-fight requirement. No problem,” Domingo reported from Johannesburg.
Team Jerusalem arrived in South Africa last Wednesday from Cebu City supremely confident that the title won’t change hands.
“We’ll win this one,” Domingo said.
Last year in Manila, Jerusalem had to go 12 rounds to repulse Kuse.
“A lot of factors played a part in that fight. The fight took place very late. This time, we are doing good and I expect Melvin to be in great form by fight night because we arrived here early,” added Domingo, noting that Jerusalem was off by the time the fight began at 1:30 a.m. of 30 October (instead of 8:30 p.m. of 29 October).