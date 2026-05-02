World titleholder Jerusalem doing just fine

His weight? Check.

Food intake? Check.

Overall physical condition? Check.

That’s how his chief trainer Michael Domingo informed DAILY TRIBUNE on Saturday as they were about to begin another round of light training.

“The WBC just came over and checked Melvin’s weight as a pre-fight requirement. No problem,” Domingo reported from Johannesburg.

Team Jerusalem arrived in South Africa last Wednesday from Cebu City supremely confident that the title won’t change hands.