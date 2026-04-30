Jerusalem lands in Johannesburg

South Africa rolled out the red carpet for World Boxing Council (WBC) strawweight champion Melvin Jerusalem, who arrived in Johannesburg on Wednesday night from the Philippines to defend against Siyakholwa Kuse on 16 May at Emperors Palace.
“So far, our stay here has been wonderful. They (promoters) are treating us very well,” Jerusalem said from his hotel room in Johannesburg.
He flew in from Cebu alongside chief trainer Michael Domingo and training assistant Dario Luga, who all had a layover in Dubai for the straight flight to Johannesburg.
Domingo also brought in canned foods in case their palate becomes dull from eating all the South African and other foreign dishes being served.
“We were given a card that will be honored by all the restaurants here in the hotel,” said the top trainer.
“We had a taste of the food and they’re delicious. Their chicken is superb and their beef steak is very good, too,” he added.
Jerusalem will be defending the WBC 105-pound title for the fourth time against Kuse, who he beat in a competitive fight held late last year during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Thrilla in Manila.
But Domingo believes that fight should have been lopsided in favor of Jerusalem.
“Melvin was off because that fight started so late,” he pointed out, stressing that the bout began at 1:30 a.m., some six hours after the original schedule.
“I am not worried because the judges that are going to be appointed will be competent to ensure fairness,” said promoter JC Mananquil, who joins Jerusalem four or five days before the fight.
The plan is to field one judge from the Philippines and South Africa and one from a neutral country.
There are also reports saying that WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman will be at ringside as well, a development Mananquil sees as positive.
“That’d be good because his presence would promote fairness,” Mananquil added.
If victorious against Kuse, Jerusalem might find himself getting that long-awaited call from the camp of Puerto Rican two-belt titleholder Oscar Collazo, who is aiming to become undisputed.
But what if Kuse beats Jerusalem on home soil?
“There’s going to be a rematch because that’s stipulated in the contract,” Mananquil added.