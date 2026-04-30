Jerusalem lands in Johannesburg

He flew in from Cebu alongside chief trainer Michael Domingo and training assistant Dario Luga, who all had a layover in Dubai for the straight flight to Johannesburg.

Domingo also brought in canned foods in case their palate becomes dull from eating all the South African and other foreign dishes being served.

“We were given a card that will be honored by all the restaurants here in the hotel,” said the top trainer.

“We had a taste of the food and they’re delicious. Their chicken is superb and their beef steak is very good, too,” he added.

Jerusalem will be defending the WBC 105-pound title for the fourth time against Kuse, who he beat in a competitive fight held late last year during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Thrilla in Manila.

But Domingo believes that fight should have been lopsided in favor of Jerusalem.