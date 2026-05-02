UBJP accreditation still pending

The United Bangsamoro Justice Party’s (UBJP) participation in the region’s first parliamentary elections remains uncertain, as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has yet to grant it final accreditation ahead of the 14 September polls.
Despite submitting the required documents, including its sworn list of authorized signatories, UBJP has not received a formal decision from Comelec as of early May.
Without accreditation, the party cannot be included in the official roster of groups allowed to field candidates for the 80-seat Bangsamoro Parliament. Election rules require full approval before any party can formally join the race.
The delay stems from a region-wide re-accreditation process requiring all political parties to reapply under updated eligibility standards.
While meant to ensure compliance, the process has been slowed by legal challenges, including petitions against some groups, as well as reported internal issues within UBJP.
The timing is critical as key electoral milestones approach.
The deadline for filing certificates of candidacy is set on 7 May, which will determine the initial lineup of contenders. The official election period begins on 16 July, with the campaign period starting 30 July.
Comelec has yet to provide a timeline for resolving pending applications or releasing a final list of accredited parties.
The uncertainty comes as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao prepares to transition from the appointed Bangsamoro Transition Authority to a fully elected parliamentary government.
The September vote is seen as a landmark in the peace process, marking a major step forward from the 2014 agreement between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.
Under the current schedule, the electoral process will conclude on 14 October, the deadline for filing Statements of Contributions and Expenditures.