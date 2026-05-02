UBJP accreditation still pending

Without accreditation, the party cannot be included in the official roster of groups allowed to field candidates for the 80-seat Bangsamoro Parliament. Election rules require full approval before any party can formally join the race.

The delay stems from a region-wide re-accreditation process requiring all political parties to reapply under updated eligibility standards.

While meant to ensure compliance, the process has been slowed by legal challenges, including petitions against some groups, as well as reported internal issues within UBJP.

The timing is critical as key electoral milestones approach.

The deadline for filing certificates of candidacy is set on 7 May, which will determine the initial lineup of contenders. The official election period begins on 16 July, with the campaign period starting 30 July.