Two armed suspects arrested in Pasig; firearms, drugs, grenade seized

Two armed suspects were arrested after a police Oplan Sita operation led to a brief pursuit in Barangay Kapitolyo on Friday afternoon, resulting in the seizure of firearms, suspected shabu, and a hand grenade, authorities said.
Police said the suspects, both male and riding in tandem on a blue Yamaha Aerox motorcycle, attempted to evade the checkpoint-style inspection. Their attempt to escape triggered a pursuit by responding officers.
During the chase, the suspects’ motorcycle collided with another rider, causing them to fall and allowing authorities to apprehend them at the scene.
A subsequent search yielded multiple illegal items, including one caliber .45 pistol with a magazine loaded with seven live rounds, one caliber .22 pistol also loaded with seven live rounds, three heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu weighing around 15 grams, a hand grenade, and the motorcycle used in the incident.
The suspects, identified only by their aliases “Dexter” and “Christian,” are residents of Western Bicutan, Taguig City.
They will face multiple charges, including disobedience under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property, violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, illegal possession of explosives, and the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Authorities said the operation underscores the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts involving police units, barangay security forces, and surveillance support.
Police did not immediately disclose further details on the suspects’ possible involvement in other incidents as investigation continues.