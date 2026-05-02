Two armed suspects arrested in Pasig; firearms, drugs, grenade seized

Two armed suspects were arrested after a police Oplan Sita operation led to a brief pursuit in Barangay Kapitolyo on Friday afternoon, resulting in the seizure of firearms, suspected shabu, and a hand grenade, authorities said.

Police said the suspects, both male and riding in tandem on a blue Yamaha Aerox motorcycle, attempted to evade the checkpoint-style inspection. Their attempt to escape triggered a pursuit by responding officers.

During the chase, the suspects’ motorcycle collided with another rider, causing them to fall and allowing authorities to apprehend them at the scene.