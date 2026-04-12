Man nabbed with illegal firearm after chase in Antipolo

A 30-year-old man, identified only by the alias “Ogag,” was arrested after being caught with an illegal firearm and attempting to flee authorities during an Oplan Sita operation along Olalia Road, Barangay Sta. Cruz, Antipolo City, on Saturday afternoon, April 11.

Operatives were conducting a routine inspection near a Jollibee branch when they flagged down the suspect, who was riding a green Yamaha Mio motorcycle without a license plate.

Instead of complying, the suspect attempted to escape after failing to present his driver’s license and vehicle registration.