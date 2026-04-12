Man nabbed with illegal firearm after chase in Antipolo

A 30-year-old man, identified only by the alias “Ogag,” was arrested after being caught with an illegal firearm and attempting to flee authorities during an Oplan Sita operation along Olalia Road, Barangay Sta. Cruz, Antipolo City, on Saturday afternoon, April 11.
Operatives were conducting a routine inspection near a Jollibee branch when they flagged down the suspect, who was riding a green Yamaha Mio motorcycle without a license plate.
Instead of complying, the suspect attempted to escape after failing to present his driver’s license and vehicle registration.
A brief chase ensued before the suspect was cornered with the assistance of a concerned citizen.
Police said the suspect resisted arrest and turned aggressive but was eventually subdued. His back rider, however, managed to escape and is now the subject of a manhunt.
Recovered from the suspect’s sling bag were a caliber .45 Armscor pistol with serial number 1963275, a magazine containing seven live rounds of ammunition, and the green Yamaha Mio motorcycle without a license plate.
The suspect is facing multiple charges, including violations of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, Republic Act 10054 or the Motorcycle Helmet Act, Republic Act 4136 or driving without a license, and resistance and disobedience to a person in authority under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code.
Police are preparing the necessary documents for the filing of charges before the prosecutor’s office.