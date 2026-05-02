Three dead in separate road accidents in CDO

The Oro rescue team that responded to the accident rushed the victim to J.R. Borja General Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

In Barangay Agusan, a woman was killed after being struck by a passing motorcycle along the national highway at around 6 a.m.

Initial investigation showed the victim was attempting to cross the road when a speeding motorcycle hit her, causing severe injuries that led to her death at the scene. The motorcycle driver fled and is now the subject of a police manhunt.

In Iligan City, a street sweeper was killed while her companion was injured after they were hit by a speeding SUV along Zone 4A, Barangay Del Carmen, on Friday morning. Police said the victims were sweeping the roadside when a wayward Toyota Fortuner veered onto the sidewalk and struck them.

The driver, a 22-year-old resident of Upper Balulang in Cagayan de Oro City, fled the scene. Iligan City police immediately activated “Oplan Selyo” and issued an alert for the suspect’s vehicle. Although the driver initially evaded roadblocks, he was later apprehended following a brief car chase.

The suspect is now detained at Police Station 3’s lockup facility pending the filing of criminal charges before the city prosecutor’s office.