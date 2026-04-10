Rider killed after crashing into post avoiding birds

Initial investigation showed the victim was riding to work when a flock of doves suddenly swooped down to feed on grains scattered on the road by a passing truck.

To avoid hitting the birds, the victim swerved but lost control of his motorcycle and slammed into a concrete electric post at the roadside.

The impact crushed his helmet, while his motorcycle was thrown several meters away.

An Oro Rescue unit rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have classified the incident as a self-accident.