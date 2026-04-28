Macau keeps playoff hopes alive

The Black Knights staved off a tough fight put up by the Bossing side, playing without injured import Rob Upshaw, for their second win in 10 games, tied in the cellar with their victim.

Jenning Leung and Damian Chongqui exploded for 30 points each and combined for eight of Macau’s 12 three-pointers. Ramon Cao submitted 29 points while Tony Mitchell and Phoenix Shackelford added 11 markers each for Macau.

“Honestly, our defense was pretty bad today and they didn’t have Upshaw. It wasn’t the greatest (defense) but I thought our offense flowed pretty well today. I know we’re not in the (clear running) in the playoffs anymore but we have to fight every game and make the most of these last few games,” said Leung, who shot 7-of-13 from the field with eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Black Knights saw their five-point lead with over five minutes left in the fourth quarter erased as the Bossing made a run to take a 116-115 lead on a Bradwyn Guinto basket in the lst 2:59. Chongqui quickly answered with a triple to put Macau back on top.