Macau keeps playoff hopes alive

Games today:
(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)
5:15 p.m. — Magnolia vs Titan Ultra
7:30 p.m. — NLEX vs Rain or Shine
Guest team Macau kept its already flickering quarterfinals hopes alive after hacking out a 123-119 win over an all-Filipino Blackwater in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup Tuesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
The Black Knights staved off a tough fight put up by the Bossing side, playing without injured import Rob Upshaw, for their second win in 10 games, tied in the cellar with their victim.
Jenning Leung and Damian Chongqui exploded for 30 points each and combined for eight of Macau’s 12 three-pointers. Ramon Cao submitted 29 points while Tony Mitchell and Phoenix Shackelford added 11 markers each for Macau.
“Honestly, our defense was pretty bad today and they didn’t have Upshaw. It wasn’t the greatest (defense) but I thought our offense flowed pretty well today. I know we’re not in the (clear running) in the playoffs anymore but we have to fight every game and make the most of these last few games,” said Leung, who shot 7-of-13 from the field with eight rebounds and eight assists.
The Black Knights saw their five-point lead with over five minutes left in the fourth quarter erased as the Bossing made a run to take a 116-115 lead on a Bradwyn Guinto basket in the lst 2:59. Chongqui quickly answered with a triple to put Macau back on top.
A steal and layup by BJ Andrade drew the Bossing to within one, 120-119, with 1:29 left before Leung nailed two foul shots. Sedrick Barefield missed a desperate four-pointer for Blackwater as Xingzhao Chao sealed it with a split from the line.
Paul Zamar and Christian David finished with 11 points each while Barefield had 18 markers for the Bossing, who missed Upshaw to a left Achilles tendonitis and calf contusion.
The burly reinforcement was sitting courtside in the first half but came out of the dugout after the intermission wearing his uniform. Upshaw, who is averaging 33.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, however, stayed on the bench.
The injury bug bit the Bossing hard after losing guards Dalph Panopio, RK Ilagan and Jed Mendoza earlier in their campaign.