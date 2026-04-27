PRESSURE TEST: Meralco, San Miguel jockey for playoff position

Tipoff time is at 7:30 p.m. after Blackwater attempts to keep its flickering quarters hopes alive against cellar-dwelling guest team Macau at 5:15 p.m.

The Bolts eye to claim win No. 6 to draw closer to a postseason stint and regain lost ground in their quest to stay on track to claim a quarters twice-to-beat advantage.

Meralco is in fifth spot with a 5-2 win-loss record and is within striking distance of fourth-running defending champion TNT (6-3).

Already assured of seats in the Last 8 are league-leading Rain or Shine (8-1) and tied in second to third NLEX and Barangay Ginebra, both holding 7-2 slates.

Despite coming off a close 101-104 loss to the Road Warriors, the Bolts have the luxury of rest and longer preparation since their last outing two Fridays ago.

Import Marvin Jones will lead the way for Meralco behind a crack local crew bannered by Chris Newsome, CJ Cansino, Jason Brickman and JVee Mocon.

The Beermen, on the other hand, are aching to get back on the right track and get a winning record after sliding down in seventh to eighth, tied with Magnolia, barely keeping themselves inside the Top 8 with a 4-5 card.

Bennie Boatwright’s arrival gave San Miguel renewed hope after winning against NLEX but the Beermen suffered a reality check with a 120-126 upset defeat to the Bossing.

June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter have been providing steady support for San Miguel but much is wanted from the side of Jericho Cruz, who went scoreless last game.

Meanwhile, Blackwater, despite its quarters bid already bleak, is determined to go out swinging.

The Bossing gave new coach Pat Aquino his first PBA won against no less than the Beermen for a 2-7 card.