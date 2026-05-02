Sonza’s arrest flagged thrice

Poquiz questioned why the arrest warrant labeled the offense as “non-bailable” despite the charge carrying only a light penalty.

He also questioned the basis for the complaint, saying that under the Revised Penal Code, libel and cyberlibel cases should normally be filed by the offended party.

Why NBI?

Yet in Sonza’s case, it was the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) that initiated the complaint, Poquiz noted, prompting him to ask who the actual aggrieved party was.

“Where is the aggrieved party who should have filed the complaint?”

Poquiz likewise doubted the timing of Sonza’s arrest, noting that he was taken into custody at night despite what he described as a Department of Justice (DoJ) policy favoring daytime arrests.

Sonza’s lawyer, Mark Tolentino, echoed this, saying the charge — which is the violation of Article 154 in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act — carries a penalty of only up to six months imprisonment.

“This is a bailable offense, or bail not required. That means the NBI had no authority to carry out the arrest,” Tolentino told reporters.