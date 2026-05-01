PCO lauds NBI arrest of Jay Sonza

He added that the PCO’s Oplan Kontra Fake News sends a strong warning against the spread of misinformation.

“Misinformation undermines public trust, endangers lives, and will be met with swift, lawful consequences.”

“We will continue to work with law enforcement, the media, and responsible online platforms to identify, investigate, and prosecute those who disseminate falsehoods. Public discourse must remain free, but it must also be truthful, fair, and orderly. Speak freely, but not falsely,” he added.

The PCO recently signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Justice and the Department of Information and Communications Technology aimed at curbing the spread of fake news and holding those responsible accountable.

It has also submitted several cases to the DOJ for investigation by the NBI and possible prosecution.

The NBI said Sonza is charged with unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Sonza, known for the 1990s television program “Mel and Jay” with broadcaster Mel Tiangco, will remain in NBI custody over the long weekend as 1 May is a public holiday.

Matibag said the bureau will coordinate with the court on Monday to determine whether Sonza may post bail, even as the arrest warrant indicates the cybercrime-related offense is non-bailable.