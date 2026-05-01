Jay Sonza’s arrest on eve of holiday questionable - legal counsel

The former UNTV broadcaster had been charged with the crime due to his circulation of fake medical reports concerning the health of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on his social media profiles.

All the documents promulgated were eventually debunked by the concerned medical facility and the Presidential Communications Office, noting that Marcos had no such records and that he was in good health.

Non-bailable

As for Sonza, Tolentino noted that the warrant issued from the Pasay City Regional Trial Court indicated that the crime was “non-bailable,” despite the offense being classified as minimal in nature.

The lawyer expressed that it might have been an oversight on the part of the court which issued the warrant to the NBI.

“Our team believes na may pagkakamali sa court. Why did they issue a warrant of arrest if this case does state that bail is not required. Bail is not required is different from a non-bailable offense,” he said.

Tolentino said that he would be submitting a manifestation to the RTC to have his client be freed from the custody of authorities.

Sonza had been previously detained in 2023 for the crime of syndicated estafa and illegal recruitment, filing for bail amounting to around P270,000 for his release.