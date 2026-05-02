SM job fair nets on-the-spot hires

OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales — Some 20 applicants were hired on the spot (HOTS) during the 124th Labor Day Job Fair held in Olongapo City on 1 May.

According to SM City Olongapo Central assistant mall manager Michelle Lopez-Cortez, more than 2,000 job opportunities were offered during the event, with participating companies from Olongapo City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.