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SM job fair nets on-the-spot hires

Some 20 applicants were hired-on-the-spot (HOT) during the 124th Labor Day Job Fair in Olongapo City, Zambales on May 1, 2026.
Some 20 applicants were hired-on-the-spot (HOT) during the 124th Labor Day Job Fair in Olongapo City, Zambales on May 1, 2026.Jonas Reyes
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OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales — Some 20 applicants were hired on the spot (HOTS) during the 124th Labor Day Job Fair held in Olongapo City on 1 May.

According to SM City Olongapo Central assistant mall manager Michelle Lopez-Cortez, more than 2,000 job opportunities were offered during the event, with participating companies from Olongapo City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Some 20 applicants were hired-on-the-spot (HOT) during the 124th Labor Day Job Fair in Olongapo City, Zambales on May 1, 2026.
20 applicants secure jobs in on-the-spot fair

Lopez-Cortez welcomed guests, including Mayor Lenj Paulino, TESDA Zambales Provincial director Rhygan I. Prado, Department of Labor and Employment Zambales Provincial director Reynante N. Lugtu, and Public Employment Service Office manager Mario Esquillo.

She also noted the continued success of SM Supermalls’ nationwide job fairs.

Some 20 applicants were hired-on-the-spot (HOT) during the 124th Labor Day Job Fair in Olongapo City, Zambales on May 1, 2026.
Dozens hired on the spot at Marikina Job Fair

“Last year, we mounted 388 job fairs nationwide, welcomed over 228,000 job seekers and helped generate more than 30,000 HOTS opportunities,” she said.

SM job fairs are regular nationwide hiring events held in partnership with the DoLE, offering thousands of job opportunities, including hired-on-the-spot placements.

Olongapo City
124th Labor Day Job Fair
hired on the spot (HOTS)
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