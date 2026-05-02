SM job fair nets on-the-spot hires

OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales — Some 20 applicants were hired on the spot (HOTS) during the 124th Labor Day Job Fair held in Olongapo City on 1 May.
According to SM City Olongapo Central assistant mall manager Michelle Lopez-Cortez, more than 2,000 job opportunities were offered during the event, with participating companies from Olongapo City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.
Lopez-Cortez welcomed guests, including Mayor Lenj Paulino, TESDA Zambales Provincial director Rhygan I. Prado, Department of Labor and Employment Zambales Provincial director Reynante N. Lugtu, and Public Employment Service Office manager Mario Esquillo.
She also noted the continued success of SM Supermalls’ nationwide job fairs.
“Last year, we mounted 388 job fairs nationwide, welcomed over 228,000 job seekers and helped generate more than 30,000 HOTS opportunities,” she said.
SM job fairs are regular nationwide hiring events held in partnership with the DoLE, offering thousands of job opportunities, including hired-on-the-spot placements.