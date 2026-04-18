Dozens hired on the spot at Marikina Job Fair

At least 66 job seekers were hired on the spot during the Marikina City Day Job Fair, Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro said on Saturday.
A total of 1,227 applicants registered for the job fair organized by the city’s Labor Relations and Public Employment Service Office in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment.
The first on-the-spot hire was a 20-year-old Marikina resident employed as a supermarket clerk.
Government agencies, including the Social Security System, Bureau of Internal Revenue, PAG-IBIG, PhilHealth, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, also provided services during the event.
The job fair was held as part of the activities marking Marikina’s 396th founding anniversary.
Under Republic Act 12103, 16 April, or “Marikina Day,” is a special non-working holiday in the city.