Man killed in head-on collision with ambulance in Bukidnon

According to the report, the victim was driving a Honda XRM 125 while descending the zigzag road, when a Nissan NV350 ambulance, driven by a 48-year-old resident of Purok 9, Pinatilan, Valencia City, was negotiating a sharp curve on the highway.

Investigation revealed that the victim swerved into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with the ambulance.

The ambulance was on its way to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) to fetch discharged patients when the accident occurred.

The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to the Manolo Fortich Provincial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The ambulance driver voluntarily surrendered to the police following the incident.