REVIEW: ‘THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2,’ the end of an era in style

Prada 2 becomes a commentary on the present moment, where ten-second reels eclipse deeply reported stories. Storytelling, influence, expertise, even passion now belong to anyone with a smartphone. Traditional media no longer stands as gatekeeper. Influence is democratized. It hurts. And for those of us who write for newspapers and magazines for a living, it feels unsettling.

The film portrays this shift with cynicism, but also with grief. You feel the heartbreak threaded through its depiction of print media’s erosion. Yet even as it acknowledges decline, it insists that real journalism still matters. It plays almost like a tribute, to magazines, to rigorous reporting, to the tactile permanence of hardbound memoirs that now risk becoming relics.

Andy is mildly irritating here with her messianic streak. It is Priestly that takes center stage, and Nigel earns our deeper affection. Emily, now a bigwig at Dior, is only likeable because of Blunt. Priestly, still capable of cutting cruelty, spews one of the film’s most brutal lines to her: “You’re not a visionary. You’re just a vendor.” It is harsh, but also true. The greats of any era may fade, but they were great for a reason. Anyone can curate an outfit, post an OOTD, gather followers. But vision is rare.

Visually, the sequel is a feast to the eyes. Lush cityscapes, sunlit skyscrapers, New York and Milan as living, breathing presences. The fashion dazzles. Stunningly structured blazers, Priestley’s unforgettable toreador jackets bedecked with tassels. And this reminds us that taste, curation, and artistry endure. Cameos from Gaga to Jon Batiste, along with a hilarious scene with Donatella Versace, add to the charm and the wistful atmosphere.

Funny, heartbreaking, and melancholic, the sequel doesn’t feel like a cash grab, but an earnest and necessary sequel that doesn’t waste time in mimicking the first one. It stands on its own, confident enough to tell a new story, even as it looks back at what has been lost.

3.5 out of 5 stars

Now showing in the Philippine Cinemas