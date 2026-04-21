Devil wears Prada sequel premieres with star-studded reunion

For Streep, the scale of excitement surrounding the sequel has been nothing short of surreal. “It’s overwhelming. I’ve just been around the world with it to Mexico City, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and the anticipation is kind of global,” she shared, capturing the film’s worldwide momentum.

Hathaway, who returns as Andy Sachs, reflected on how the original film reshaped her artistic journey. “A movie like this has given me so much freedom to get weird as an artist because it cemented me as Andy Sachs in people’s minds… So it’s just been so responsible for all of the good things that have happened in my life,” she said.