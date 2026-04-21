Devil wears Prada sequel premieres with star-studded reunion

The world of high fashion and sharp wit is stepping back into the spotlight as The Devil Wears Prada 2 makes its long-awaited debut, kicking off with a star-studded premiere in New York City.
Held at the iconic Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side, the event drew an A-list crowd, blending Hollywood glamour with runway-level style. Original cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reunited on the red carpet, signaling a powerful continuation of the beloved story. Adding even more buzz to the night, global pop icon Lady Gaga made a striking appearance.
For Streep, the scale of excitement surrounding the sequel has been nothing short of surreal. “It’s overwhelming. I’ve just been around the world with it to Mexico City, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and the anticipation is kind of global,” she shared, capturing the film’s worldwide momentum.
Hathaway, who returns as Andy Sachs, reflected on how the original film reshaped her artistic journey. “A movie like this has given me so much freedom to get weird as an artist because it cemented me as Andy Sachs in people’s minds… So it’s just been so responsible for all of the good things that have happened in my life,” she said.