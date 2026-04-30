‘Devil Wears Prada’ and journalism: Facts vs fiction

4. We have a walk-in closet full of designer stuff.

This may be true at Vogue, the inspiration behind Devil Wears Prada, and other fashion magazines abroad, but in the Philippines, the system is pulling out or borrowing what you need from the brand, piece by piece, and returning them after the photo shoot or event. So if you want to borrow from brands, it entails some paperwork and not as easy as pulling out of the closet. If you damage or lose something, you pay for it, it’s never free. I remember a friend quit his magazine job when he was asked to pull out and load in a Grab car Bvlgari pieces of jewelry worth P500 million for a fashion shoot!

Yes, fashion journos like us do get free samples sometimes, but these are for review and honest product development feedback. None of these are luxury goods like Prada.

I do have closets full of designer stuff — but most of them are from the ukay (thrift shop) or outlet stores from my travels abroad. Like Andy, part of my job is being a smart shopper, of course!

5. ‘Journalism still ‘effing’ matters!’

Thanks to Devil Wears Prada and its sequel, journalism, particularly lifestyle and fashion journalism, are given validation, which is important because sadly, even some of our peers from news look down on us, telling Journ students that lifestyle and entertainment are not “legitimate” journalism. There were those from hard news that treated being transferred to our beat as an insult. They think our work is easier and less essential than theirs in news; that we're just "puro pasarap" or more play than work, and that we’re “corrupt” just because we review fun stuff.

These aren’t true and are very hurtful because like any journalist, we studied at reputable universities and graduated from courses about our craft; some of us even with highest honors — not all of us are bored rich kids or COOs (children of owners) cherry-picked to become editors out of privilege or whim.

We do extensive research, fact checks and also face consequences like libel, trolling and bashing. Actually, after a feel of these pain points, very few lifestyle interns pursue full-fledged lifestyle journo careers. The honeymoon is over; their jaded eyes shutter after realizing it isn’t easy or glamorous being shouted at by diva photographers, feeding impossibly diet-conscious models, or pooling funds for a photo shoot.

As it’s said in Devil Wears Prada 1 and 2, our imaging or personal branding, relationship with stakeholders most especially advertisers (ads are the lifeblood of media), and most of all, integrity and social responsibility, are very crucial for our longevity in our job.

So I always challenge these very insecure hard news journos, if you think what I'm doing is easy, then go ahead, take over my job, because I can confidently write and cover their beat and other beats but they can’t do mine! That’s because some journos are so introverted, anxiety attacks kick in before they could scoop a good story from a “shallow” fashion event. How would they know the right people to interview or the best questions to ask if they don’t even know how to dress up or act properly for the occasion?

Fashion, dressing up and most especially taste are not something you could learn overnight. It's true what's implied in Devil Wears Prada 2 that even if people have their Harvard MBAs or are Ivy League summa cum laudes doesn't make them automatically qualified to become fashion journos. Because to be one means that in addition to writing, editing, styling, an eye for images and even partying requires particular social skills, you must have L’art de vivre (the art of living) and good taste that have become as natural as breathing — just like how sports writers know game rules, or business reporters the stock market performance.

As a lifestyle and fashion journo, you don’t only write about the good life — you live it in your own terms — to be credible and to make your stories authentic. If we’re doing our job right, we’re not only feeding our audience with what’s aspirational, but more importantly, what’s essential and inspirational — becoming a beacon of hope in this very broken world. I bet if people only had hard news and no lifestyle, entertainment and fashion, they’ve gone mad or died of boredom!

So if you’re not living the L’art de vivre yourself, as a journo, how can you empathize and confidently interview your sources, from the rich and famous to anyone from all walks of life, right? Our authenticity as journos makes our job stand out, still relevant and irreplaceable even by AI, as also implied in Devil Wears Prada 2.

In my talk with college students, among my fellow speakers who were hard news agency heads and investigative journos, I’m the only one who said, “It's not a sin to enjoy your job. Just because you’re having fun as a fashion and lifestyle journo doesn’t make you less of a journalist.” As Miranda Priestly aptly puts it, “I just love my job!”

It has been truthfully depicted in Devil Wears Prada 2 that journalism has been constantly challenged. But from ancient Rome’s stone tablets to today’s electronic tablets, the profession has weathered any storm and any form of government. So for naysayers, here’s a spoiler: In the end, journalism wins!