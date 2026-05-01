Marcos vows to defend dignity of Filipino workers

He said the government, together with the private sector, will continue to foster an environment that respects honest labor, safeguards livelihoods and ensures that progress reaches ordinary families.

“As we face changing economic pressures, rest assured that this administration stands firm in defending the dignity of every Filipino by creating more and better jobs, boosting worker protection, and broadening pathways for all to succeed,” the President said.

P2-T investments

Marcos celebrated Labor Day in General Santos City, where he attended the opening of a job fair at a local mall.

In a speech at the KCC Convention and Events Center, Marcos told jobseekers that the government approved nearly P2 trillion in investments last year, which are expected to generate about 150,000 jobs nationwide.

“Noong nakaraang taon, halos dalawang trilyong piso ng investment ang ating naaprubahan. Lilikha ito ng halos 150,000 trabaho. Tuloy-tuloy din ang mga job fair sa buong bansa para maipalapit ang trabaho sa bawat Pilipino,” Marcos said.

From July 2022 to February 2026, Marcos said more than 6,600 job fairs had been held nationwide, resulting in more than 1.5 million jobseekers hired, including over 250,000 hired on the spot.

The President said the government has also launched job fairs in 94 areas nationwide, which will run until the end of May.

At KCC Mall, various government agencies set up information booths and pre-employment services for jobseekers.

The government said the job fairs aim to improve employment quality and increase the number of hires.