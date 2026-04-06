7,000 local, foreign troops to participate in Salaknib 2026

Morados cited that the Philippine Army, United States Army in the Pacific, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian Army will train side-by-side to further improve inter-operability between military forces, including live-fire exercises and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) training.

Military UAV training in the Philippines is rapidly expanding, with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) focusing on developing indigenous drone capabilities, First Person View (FPV) kamikaze drone tactics, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) proficiency.

This training includes significant collaboration with the US military and localized training to combat modern threats.

Salaknib 2026 will also feature the use of military assets such as the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a lightweight, mobile, truck-mounted rocket launcher system developed in the late 1990s for the US Army.

The weapon system will be showcased during the live fire drill, providng precise, long-range fire, capable of firing rockets and missiles (including ATACMS and PrSM) up to 300+ km. It is known for its ability to shoot-and-scoot, enhancing survivability.

Training venues include Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija and other areas in central and northern Luzon, including Pangasinan and La Union.

Maj. Gen. Bartholomees expressed his gratitude to the Philippine Army for hosting them again, citing that the difference from last year’s Salaknib to this year is moving from small unit exchanges to now foundational training activities.

For the first time in history, the JGSDF is participating as an active participant in the annual Salaknib military exercises in 2026.

Traditionally a bilateral drill between the Philippine Army (PA) and the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), this year's iteration marks a significant shift toward multilateral defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

“Salaknib” or shield in Ilocano, reflects the historical bond between the Philippines and Americans that dates back to World War II when Filipino and American troops fought side-by-side.