Drug suspect nabbed in Baguio raid

BAGUIO CITY — A suspected drug personality was arrested during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Alfonso Tabora on 25 April 2026, authorities said.

Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera and local police units conducted the operation at the residence of the 48-year-old suspect, an unemployed barangay resident previously arrested for drug-related offenses in August 2021.