Drug suspect nabbed in Baguio raid

BAGUIO CITY — A suspected drug personality was arrested during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Alfonso Tabora on 25 April 2026, authorities said.
Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera and local police units conducted the operation at the residence of the 48-year-old suspect, an unemployed barangay resident previously arrested for drug-related offenses in August 2021.
Authorities seized eight sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 14 grams, with an estimated value of P95,200, along with drug paraphernalia. The suspect now faces charges for violating Sections 11 and 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
PDEA Regional Director Martin Francia said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to monitor Baguio City’s 54 drug-cleared barangays where illegal activities persist. He urged the public to report information to support future operations.