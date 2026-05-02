NU slips past UST, enters UAAP finals

Head coach Regine Diego insists that her players would pull off the victory despite dropping the first set.

“None of our games are easy but those experiences made us stronger. At some point in the game, I knew they were going to get it because we’ve been through those situations already,” Diego said.

It will be the fourth time NU will be taking on De La Salle University in the best-of-three championship series, which begins on Wednesday, and the first time Diego will square off against her former mentor Ramil de Jesus.

“We are just happy that we’re here, we did our best for today’s game, and we’re just going to prepare for the next one. It’s still the same for everyone,” Diego said.

“We prepare, we do our best, and hopefully we get the championship.”