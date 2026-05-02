NU slips past UST, enters UAAP finals

For the fifth straight year, National University (NU) will play in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament finals.
The Lady Bulldogs pulled off a 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-21 victory over University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the Season 88 stepladder semifinals before a Saturday crowd of 14,334 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Head coach Regine Diego insists that her players would pull off the victory despite dropping the first set.
“None of our games are easy but those experiences made us stronger. At some point in the game, I knew they were going to get it because we’ve been through those situations already,” Diego said.
It will be the fourth time NU will be taking on De La Salle University in the best-of-three championship series, which begins on Wednesday, and the first time Diego will square off against her former mentor Ramil de Jesus.
“We are just happy that we’re here, we did our best for today’s game, and we’re just going to prepare for the next one. It’s still the same for everyone,” Diego said.
“We prepare, we do our best, and hopefully we get the championship.”
Game 1 of the much-anticipated championship round will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Despite a 24-19 NU lead in the fourth set, UST scored back-to-back points, capped by a kill from Angge Poyos.
But Alexa Mata sealed the victory for NU with a kill block.
Arah Panique led all scorers with 23 points on 21 attacks and two blocks for the Lady Bulldogs while Vangie Alinsug finished with 18 points, 10 of which came in the final set, alongside 16 receptions and seven digs.
Regina Jurado led the Tigresses with 19 points while Jonna Perdido finished with 15 points as she and team captain Detdet Pepito, ended their collegiate careers.
It was the second straight season the Tigresses finished at third place.