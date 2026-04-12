Easy work: NU destroys UE, enters semis

It was a quick workout for the three-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs on their way to formalizing their entry to Final Four after a dominating sweep of winless University of the East (UE), 25-19, 25-14, 25-14, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Quadricentennial Pavilion.

NU grabbed its third straight win to improve to a 9-3 slate in second spot and, more importantly, clinched a semis seat for the fifth straight season.

“Of course, we’re very grateful and thankful that we are here. We worked so hard for each game. Nothing came easily. And of course, hard work always pays off,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Regine Diego said.

“Hopefully, it does not end just in the top four; hopefully, we get to be up there. We want that twice-to-beat advantage, and we want to play in the championship games,” Diego added.

NU lorded over the whole game, raining down 31 attack points along with 10 aces and 11 kill blocks.

Vange Alinsug scored 10 of her 11 points on kills while adding 11 excellent receptions and three digs to pace the Lady Bulldogs, whose quick work was aided by the Lady Warriors’ 22 errors.

Rookie Sam Cantada backed Alinsug up with 11 points from six kills, a kill block and four aces, including three in NU’s huge 12-3 run in the third set that turned a two-point deficit to a seven-point advantage.

Arah Panique also had 11 points and Alexa Mata added eight points, half of which came off kill blocks, for the Lady Bulldogs.

NU had a slow start in the third set and trailed UE, 6-8, before unleashing a blitz, including nine unanswered points for an 18-11 lead that quickly turned the tables around.

From there, the Lady Bulldogs stayed firmly in control. Consecutive hits by Panique followed by a Keshia Famulagan attack error, and a game-winning block from Chams Maaya on Sam Taylan, sealed the 84-minute match.

The second-running Lady Bulldogs battle the unbeaten De La Salle University (12-0) on 19 April before closing the elimination round on 22 April against UST.

UE suffered a 12th straight loss this season and a total of 26 in a row since last year’s winless campaign.

Van Bangayan scored seven points, Sam Taylan had six while Khy Cepada got five for the Lady Warriors.