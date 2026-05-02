Napolcom dismisses cop over evidence handling

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has dismissed a police officer from service after finding him administratively liable for grave misconduct, neglect of duty, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.
Police Senior Master Sergeant John Mollenido was dismissed over his handling of the deaths of his wife and minor son in January 2026.
Investigators said the decomposing body of his estranged wife was found in Pulilan, Bulacan on 24 January 2026, while the remains of his eight-year-old son were discovered days later in Victoria, Tarlac.
Autopsy findings showed the victims died from a gunshot wound and asphyxia, respectively.
Authorities said Mollenido authorized the cremation of both bodies before the completion of medico-legal procedures, resulting in the destruction of potential evidence.
The commission said the act constituted obstruction of justice under Presidential Decree 1829 and violated existing Napolcom rules and Department of Health guidelines, which prohibit cremation in medico-legal cases without proper authorization.
Napolcom said the officer’s actions disregarded legal procedures and his duty to uphold the law.
The dismissal carries accessory penalties under existing rules, the commission said.