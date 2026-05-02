Napolcom dismisses cop over evidence handling

Investigators said the decomposing body of his estranged wife was found in Pulilan, Bulacan on 24 January 2026, while the remains of his eight-year-old son were discovered days later in Victoria, Tarlac.

Autopsy findings showed the victims died from a gunshot wound and asphyxia, respectively.

Authorities said Mollenido authorized the cremation of both bodies before the completion of medico-legal procedures, resulting in the destruction of potential evidence.