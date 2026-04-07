Batangas police director faces misconduct complaint

According to a sworn affidavit, the officer detailed a series of incidents between February and March 2026. The complaint alleges that Rufo engaged in unwelcome physical contact and made inappropriate remarks that caused the complainant distress.

These actions reportedly took place within police premises while the officers were on official duty.

The affidavit further alleges that Rufo used his seniority and position of authority to commit the acts, raising concerns regarding workplace safety and abuse of power within the organization.

Napolcom confirmed it has jurisdiction over the case and will conduct administrative proceedings in accordance with existing laws.

The complaint against Rufo follows the recent resignation of Brig. Gen. Jessie Tamayao, chief of the PNP Highway Patrol Group, who stepped down two weeks ago after a female officer filed a sexual harassment complaint against him with the commission.

Commission officials stressed that complaints involving women in uniform are handled with urgency and impartiality. They cited that the process is designed to protect the rights of all parties while ensuring accountability within the police ranks.

The Napolcom also reiterated its call for all members of the national police to maintain the highest standards of integrity, stressing that leadership must be anchored on moral authority and professional respect.