Most wanted fugitive nabbed in Marikina

A number 8 most wanted person was arrested in a manhunt operation in Barangay Cupang, Antipolo City on Friday afternoon.
The accused was identified as Salde, a 38-year-old male and a resident of the said address.
The operation was carried out by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the presiding judge of Family Court Branch 7, Marikina City, for sexual assault and two counts of acts of lasciviousness, otherwise known as the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”
Investigation revealed that the case stemmed from the 15-year-old victim complainant was repeatedly molested by the accused, who was her neighbor, since 2018 at Barangay Tumana, Marikina City. The latest reported incident occurred in 16 November 2020.
Following his arrest, the accused was brought for documentation and was subsequently detained at the station’s custodial facility at Marikina City Police Station. A prompt return of the warrant was made to the issuing court through mail and the e-warrant system.