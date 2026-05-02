Most wanted fugitive nabbed in Marikina

A number 8 most wanted person was arrested in a manhunt operation in Barangay Cupang, Antipolo City on Friday afternoon.

The accused was identified as Salde, a 38-year-old male and a resident of the said address.

The operation was carried out by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the presiding judge of Family Court Branch 7, Marikina City, for sexual assault and two counts of acts of lasciviousness, otherwise known as the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”