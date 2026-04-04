Effusive eruptions continue at Mayon Volcano

Aside from the eruptions, 52 volcanic earthquakes were also recorded at the volcano, with one volcanic tremor lasting for five minutes.

PHIVOLCS further detailed that 356 rockfalls and 1,662 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux were observed at Mayon throughout its 24-hour observation last Friday.

As part of the agency’s precautionary measures, entry into the volcano’s six-kilometer permanent danger zone remains strictly prohibited as the possibility of moderate-sized explosions persists in Mayon’s current state.