Marcos Jr. pushes expanded sports cooperation with Asian Olympic body

Discussions centered on expanding cooperation in athlete training programs, institutional partnerships, and assessing the Philippines’ readiness to host future regional and global sporting events.

Both sides also emphasized deeper engagement with the Olympic Council of Asia, which oversees major multi-sport competitions across Asia, as a means of giving Filipino athletes broader access to training resources, competitions, and development support.

In a social media post following the meeting, Marcos said the engagement reflects his administration’s commitment to strengthening Philippine sports and expanding opportunities for athletes to compete internationally.

The President said the government will continue investing in sports development to help athletes perform on the world stage and inspire future generations.

“We will keep investing in our athletes so they can carry our flag with pride and inspire the next generation,” Marcos said.

The delegation also included Qatar’s ambassador to the Philippines Ahmed Saad N.A. Al-Homidi and OCA Director General Husain A.H.Z. Al Musallam, along with other officials.

Philippine sports leaders present were Abraham Tolentino of the Philippine Olympic Committee and John Patrick Gregorio of the Philippine Sports Commission.

The Olympic Council of Asia plays a key role in shaping sports development and competition opportunities across the region, influencing the Philippines’ participation in major events and access to funding and training programs.