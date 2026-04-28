Baguio issues renewed warning on proper waste disposal

The officials said some individuals continue to violate environmental rules despite clear prohibitions, noting that waterways are still being used as convenient dumping areas.

Residents were reminded to properly manage their waste to prevent recurring drainage blockages, particularly during the rainy season.

The barangay also thanked volunteers from Purok 4 and 6 who helped clear heavy accumulations of garbage trapped in creek metal screens.

Officials called for stronger community cooperation, emphasizing that maintaining cleanliness and preventing flooding require collective responsibility from all households.