Navotas landfill operator faces sanctions

“Literally, there are violations for environmental laws,” Pammit told reporters, noting that she issued an official letter to the operator Monday but has yet to receive a response.

Under the Environmental Impact Statement System, the operator could face administrative fines of up to P50,000 per violation. The agency is also reviewing the facility’s compliance with the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act and the Clean Water Act.

Initial assessments by the EMB suggest that extreme heat caused a gas buildup in the waste area, leading to friction that ignited the blaze last 10 April.

The incident had a direct impact on public health. On 11 April, the city’s air quality reached “acutely unhealthy” levels, with fine particulate matter (PM2.5) recorded at 90 micrograms per normal cubic meter.

While conditions improved slightly by 12 April, air quality remained “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Navotas, Malabon, and parts of Quezon City.

Pammit cited that the facility was supposed to be in a closure phase, but the operator previously withdrew its application for safe closure.