Life, death and statistics

The two lives that were remembered at the wakes I attended ended because of health factors. Their deaths added to the statistics that tell us what health issues we need to be on the lookout for.

The top five causes of death in the Philippines are heart attack, cancer, stroke, pneumonia and diabetes. Most of these diseases are linked to lifestyle and genetics so the health risk can be managed with behavioral changes and regular monitoring.

We can extend our life expectancy with these changes and invest in better knowledge and technology. The Philippines has improved its life expectancy from 60.9 years when I was born to 69.8 years as of 2023.

In the 1970s, the Philippines had the third highest life expectancy in the original ASEAN. Today, it is dead last (pun intended) with our ASEAN neighbors having on average an additional five to six years of living.

We have had more luck in bringing down our fertility rate though. From nearly six births per female, we are now down to 1.75 as of 2025. This level is below what is considered a healthy rate of 2.1 births per female, which is the replacement rate. This is reasonable, however, given our desire to reach upper-income level status. But we need to be careful.

Recent articles that have entered my feed continue to reinforce the dangers of very low fertility rates. An example of this is Singapore, which had its fertility rate drop to 0.85 births per female in 2025. The government has launched several campaigns to boost births but has had to rely heavily on immigration to supplement its population.