Labor Day job fair links workers to employment

Hundreds of job seekers flocked to SM City Taytay on Labor Day as Senator Mark Villar led the “Markabuhayan Job Fair 2026,” an event that combined employment opportunities, government services, and livelihood support for small entrepreneurs.
The one-day fair gathered employers from various industries, allowing applicants to explore job openings while on-site government services helped streamline documentation and employment requirements.
Alongside the recruitment activities, micro and small business owners affected by recent economic challenges were also given welfare assistance to help sustain their operations.
An on-site Land Transportation Office (LTO) caravan further supported attendees by offering licensing services, including driver’s license renewals and permit processing, aimed at reducing long queues and improving access to government services.
Villar underscored the importance of strengthening the country’s workforce, calling Filipino workers the foundation of national economic growth.
“Our workers are the backbone of our economy. Their hard work keeps our industries moving and our communities growing,” Villar said.
He also acknowledged ongoing labor concerns such as job mismatch, underemployment, and unemployment, stressing the need for programs that better align workers’ skills with market demand.
“We continue to improve programs that match skills with the right opportunities so our workers can reach their full potential, especially in an evolving labor market,” he added.
Villar also pushed for a more globally competitive workforce, highlighting the need to prepare Filipinos for digital and modern industries.
“Ito ang ating layunin—isang mas competitive na Filipino workforce. Hindi lamang sa sipag at tiyaga makikilala ang ating mga manggagawa, kundi pati sa kanilang husay, kakayahan, at kahandaan sa modern at digital na mga trabaho,” he said.
The senator thanked private sector partners for their continued cooperation in expanding employment opportunities and supporting skills development programs.
“We invite our partners in the private sector to continue working with us to create more jobs, enhance skills training, and ensure long-term opportunities for our workers,” Villar said.
The event also served as a Labor Day tribute to Filipino workers and entrepreneurs, recognizing their role in sustaining communities and driving economic recovery.