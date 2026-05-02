Labor Day job fair links workers to employment

Alongside the recruitment activities, micro and small business owners affected by recent economic challenges were also given welfare assistance to help sustain their operations.

An on-site Land Transportation Office (LTO) caravan further supported attendees by offering licensing services, including driver’s license renewals and permit processing, aimed at reducing long queues and improving access to government services.

Villar underscored the importance of strengthening the country’s workforce, calling Filipino workers the foundation of national economic growth.

“Our workers are the backbone of our economy. Their hard work keeps our industries moving and our communities growing,” Villar said.

He also acknowledged ongoing labor concerns such as job mismatch, underemployment, and unemployment, stressing the need for programs that better align workers’ skills with market demand.

“We continue to improve programs that match skills with the right opportunities so our workers can reach their full potential, especially in an evolving labor market,” he added.

Villar also pushed for a more globally competitive workforce, highlighting the need to prepare Filipinos for digital and modern industries.

“Ito ang ating layunin—isang mas competitive na Filipino workforce. Hindi lamang sa sipag at tiyaga makikilala ang ating mga manggagawa, kundi pati sa kanilang husay, kakayahan, at kahandaan sa modern at digital na mga trabaho,” he said.

The senator thanked private sector partners for their continued cooperation in expanding employment opportunities and supporting skills development programs.