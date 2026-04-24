Heads up, jobseekers! DOLE to offer thousands of jobs, aid programs

“There is only one week left before the Labor Day nationwide job fair. Our advice to our fellow Filipinos is to prepare their updated resumes, training certificates, and diplomas or proof of education,” he said.

The annual job fair is expected to offer a wide range of openings across industries. Initial estimates show strong demand for sales clerks, with about 12,000 vacancies, followed by production operators with roughly 11,200 slots. Construction-related roles, including carpenters and foremen, account for around 8,500 openings, while customer service representative jobs total about 5,600. Positions for service crew and baristas are also available, with approximately 4,900 vacancies.

Some applicants may be hired on the spot, depending on employer requirements and readiness.

“Those who are hired on the spot are applicants who have already passed the entire process. Depending on the position, some can be assessed and hired right away and can start based on the agreed start date,” Patriwirawan said.

For applicants who fall short of qualifications, DOLE said it is coordinating with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to provide training support. Those identified as “near-hires” may be referred for additional certification.

“After the interview and evaluation, if there are skills gaps, we can endorse them to TESDA for training schedules and employer-required certifications to help them qualify,” Patriwirawan added.

The agency also highlighted inclusive hiring measures, including a dedicated lane for senior high school graduates and applicants without college degrees.

Beyond job placement, DOLE said it will offer assistance programs for businesses. Under its Adjustment Measures Program, micro, small and medium enterprises may receive financial aid ranging from 500,000 pesos to 1.5 million pesos.

“This program ensures that companies, especially MSMEs, will not be forced to lay off workers. If they experience losses, they can submit project proposals that may include capacity building or assistance for their employees, particularly minimum wage earners,” Patriwirawan said.

Officials said the support aims to help businesses manage economic pressures while preserving jobs.

Ahead of the event, job seekers may also browse openings through DOLE’s PhilJobNet portal, which allows users to filter vacancies by location and industry.