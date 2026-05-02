Head start

News outlets also reported on Che not because of his unusual avocation but because he is a self-taught engineer and is only 14 years old.

Che said he has been teaching himself calculus and aerodynamics since Primary Three. Before building turbojet engines, he made robotic arms and model planes.

His story and talent aroused suspicion from some people, while others expressed amazement at his talent and encouraged him.

Meanwhile, another Chinese boy is excelling in another field.

Shao Ziyan, from Wenzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, became obsessed with car racing after playing a simulator game when he was one, his father told SCMP.