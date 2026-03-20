Smells like teen spirit: Antonelli says ‘big dream’ came true with maiden GP win

“The team did an incredible job,” Antonelli told reporters.

“The car is super quick and it’s allowing us to fight for wins.

“I’m really happy because they also helped me to achieve one of my big dreams.”

Antonelli converted being the youngest pole-sitter in Formula One history into victory.

But the Italian is not the youngest race winner; that accolade belongs to Max Verstappen.

He was 18 when he won the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016 for Red Bull.

Antonelli struggled at the start when the Ferrari swept past him.

But once he regained the lead, Antonelli controlled the race superbly to win by more than five seconds from teammate George Russell.

“The start is still our weak point and, to be fair, I didn’t go with, you know, a great confidence because my two previous starts were really bad,” admitted Antonelli, who was second behind Russell in the season-opener in Melbourne.

“Obviously, I covered a little bit too much on the inside and left too much space on the outside. So I probably need to review that.”

“But the pace was still good and I managed to bring it home.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said Antonelli had repaid his faith in elevating the youngster to the seat formerly held by seven-time world champion Hamilton.

“It is rare I am overwhelmed, but I am at the moment,” Wolff said.