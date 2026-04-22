Young Chinese launch one-person firms

More young people in China are subscribing to the model, as cities pledge millions of dollars in funding and rent subsidies for such ventures, in alignment with Beijing’s political goal of “technological self-reliance.”

“The one-person company is a product of the AI era,” said Karen Dai, founder of Shanghai-based SoloNest, which hosts weekend events for solo entrepreneurs.

In the past, it was very difficult to run a business on your own, she said, but the range of tasks that AI can help with has “lowered the entry barrier.”

On a Sunday in Shanghai, around 20 people in their 20s and 30s packed into a conference room for Dai’s 134th iteration of a three-hour ideas swap on going it alone.

One attendee, Wang Tianyi, now earns up to 40,000 yuan ($5,800) per month making AI-generated commercials for businesses.

The 26-year-old, who quit his product manager job at an internet company last year, predicts that people flying solo will become a “major trend.”

“Because of the technological empowerment brought on by AI, (one-person companies) have an efficiency advantage,” he told Agence France-Presse.