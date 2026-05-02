Gov’t provides ‘ayuda’ to Balikatan-affected fisherfolk

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the government considers the assistance part of its responsibility to affected communities, stressing that public service extends alongside military preparedness activities.

“This is our obligation to you. Assistance is an obligation because it is the government’s job to care for all Filipinos,” Teodoro said, adding that large-scale military exercises with allied forces are also part of an ongoing learning process that includes addressing the needs of local communities.

The Defense Chief has instructed military units to ensure coordination with local governments and residents in all areas affected by exercises. Teodoro said part of the government’s goal is “leaving host communities in better condition after military training activities conclude."

Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos expressed gratitude for the swift delivery of aid, noting that the province’s fishing communities were affected by the temporary suspension of fishing operations due to the increased movement of air, land, and maritime assets.

A no-sail zone remains in effect until 6 May as a safety precaution during the ongoing Balikatan drills.

Teodoro also underscored the importance of joint military exercises in strengthening the country’s defense posture and protecting its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which he said is closely tied to safeguarding the livelihood of coastal populations.