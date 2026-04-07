BFAR-6 rolls out P3,000 fuel aid for 3,000 fisherfolk

ILOILO CITY — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Western Visayas (BFAR-6) is set to distribute P3,000 fuel subsidies to at least 3,000 fisherfolk across the region to cushion the impact of rising petroleum prices.

BFAR-6 Regional Director Remia Aparri said the assistance will prioritize small-scale fishermen who continue to bear the brunt of soaring fuel costs, particularly during fishing operations at sea.