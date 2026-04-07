BFAR-6 rolls out P3,000 fuel aid for 3,000 fisherfolk

ILOILO CITY — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Western Visayas (BFAR-6) is set to distribute P3,000 fuel subsidies to at least 3,000 fisherfolk across the region to cushion the impact of rising petroleum prices.
BFAR-6 Regional Director Remia Aparri said the assistance will prioritize small-scale fishermen who continue to bear the brunt of soaring fuel costs, particularly during fishing operations at sea.
Aparri said the agency is in the final stage of validating the list of beneficiaries from various provinces to ensure the timely release of the subsidy.
Qualified fisherfolk are also being urged to complete the requirements for the issuance of fuel cards, which will be used to claim the subsidy at accredited gasoline stations in their respective areas.
The program is backed by a P9-million fund aimed at providing immediate relief to one of the most vulnerable sectors affected by the ongoing energy crisis linked to global tensions.
Data from BFAR-6 show that Western Visayas has an estimated 34,454 registered municipal motorized fishing boats, each consuming around 132 liters of fuel per month, equivalent to about P13,200 in monthly fuel expenses.
Despite the limited number of beneficiaries in the current rollout, BFAR-6 said thousands of fisherfolk in the region have already benefited from similar fuel assistance programs in previous years.