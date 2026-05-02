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Fluvial parade marks Sampaguita Festival start

Some 1,000 devotees flocked the first fluvial parade or the "Libad Apu Sto. Cristo" to kickstart the Sampaguita Festival 2026 in Lubao, Pampanga on May 1, 2026.
Some 1,000 devotees flocked the first fluvial parade or the "Libad Apu Sto. Cristo" to kickstart the Sampaguita Festival 2026 in Lubao, Pampanga on May 1, 2026.Provincial government
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Some 1,000 devotees joined the first fluvial parade of the “Libad Apu Sto. Cristo” to kick off the Sampaguita Festival 2026 in Lubao, Pampanga on 1 May.

Mayor Esmie Pineda, Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Sasmuan Mayor Catalina Cabrera, and other local officials led the historic celebration. Former Sta. Rita Mayor and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda’s wife, Yolly, also attended the event.

Some 1,000 devotees flocked the first fluvial parade or the "Libad Apu Sto. Cristo" to kickstart the Sampaguita Festival 2026 in Lubao, Pampanga on May 1, 2026.
Devotees flock to Lubao’s Sampaguita Festival

During the parade, the image of Apu Sto. Cristo was placed on a boat and carried along a two-kilometer stretch of the Porac-Gumain River, from the Bamboo Hub to Dalan Bapor, joined by around 30 other boats and hundreds of devotees.

According to Fr. Jess Manabat, parish priest of Sta. Cruz Parish in Lubao, the image was first discovered in the river. He said returning it to the water honors its origins and deepens the faith connection of the people.

Some 1,000 devotees flocked the first fluvial parade or the "Libad Apu Sto. Cristo" to kickstart the Sampaguita Festival 2026 in Lubao, Pampanga on May 1, 2026.
Feast of Santa Marta de Pateros 2026: Vibrant with pandanggo and pasubo

Doves and fingerlings were released during the event to symbolize peace and prosperity for the community.

The celebration highlighted the strong faith and unity of Kapampangans, showing how hope continues to thrive despite challenges.

Gloria Macapagal Arroyo
Libad Apu Sto. Cristo
Sampaguita Festival 2026
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