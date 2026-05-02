Fluvial parade marks Sampaguita Festival start

Some 1,000 devotees joined the first fluvial parade of the “Libad Apu Sto. Cristo” to kick off the Sampaguita Festival 2026 in Lubao, Pampanga on 1 May.

Mayor Esmie Pineda, Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Sasmuan Mayor Catalina Cabrera, and other local officials led the historic celebration. Former Sta. Rita Mayor and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda’s wife, Yolly, also attended the event.